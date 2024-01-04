LSD 2 teaser: Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee drops the glimpses of the sequel and it is bolder

The first ever teaser of the movie LSD 2 (Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2) is out and it is another high than the prequel
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 15:18
movie_image: 
Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, the movie is the sequel of 2010 movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) which was Jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor , Shobha Kapoor and Priya Sridharan under the banner of ALT Entertainment, the film had actors who were newcomers of that time, the names were Anshuman Jha , Nushrat Bharucha , Rajkummar Rao , Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial , Hairy Tangri and Ashish Sharma.

The movie was immensely loved by the fans all over, and till today movie is remembered, well now Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee are back with the sequel, after giving a strict warning yesterday, the team has dropped the teaser of the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) and it is bolder than the prequel.

As we can see in the teaser itself the things gets bolder and digital time, the love gets dirty and this time new technology and digital space is the element in the movie, we also see the glimpses of different reality shows and the movie promises to show the darker and the bolder side of the reality shows and the things happening around us.

Also read- LSD2’s new poster: A Killer Concept Poster Unleashes Speculation on the Next Big, Bold Campaign

We have also seen names like Anu Malik, Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, in the teaser, it is not clear that the movie will be an anthology like the prequel or will be a full movie. Definitely the teaser has set the tone right with the title of the movie and now we are looking forward to the trailer which can be released any time in the coming week.

What are your views on the teaser of the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 releases in cinemas on April 19.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Interesting! As LSD 2 starts rolling, here’s a look at what actors of LSD 1 are doing now

 
 

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 LSD 2 Ekta Kapoor Dibakar Banerjee Anu Malik Uorfi Javed Mouni Roy Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 15:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rishi Kapoor stopped Salman Khan from bartending at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding, Ranbir Kapoor reveals
MUMBAI : Actor Salman Khan turned into a bartender at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor's...
Student Of The Year 3: Karan Johar drops a huge hint
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is known to have launched the careers of many newcomers. First it was Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: OMG! Angad's tension intensifies as Simran goes missing
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Exclusive! Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor to grace the show
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.Kapil's show began way back in...
LSD 2 teaser: Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee drops the glimpses of the sequel and it is bolder
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie...
Manisha Rani gives perfect summer inspiration through her latest airport look!
MUMBAI: Manisha Rani has a massive fan following. People are crazy about her fun side and have loved her in Bigg Boss...
Recent Stories
RISHI KAPOOR
Rishi Kapoor stopped Salman Khan from bartending at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding, Ranbir Kapoor reveals
Latest Videos
Related Stories
RISHI KAPOOR
Rishi Kapoor stopped Salman Khan from bartending at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding, Ranbir Kapoor reveals
Neha Shetty
DJ Tillu actress Neha Shetty is too hot to handle in these pictures
Farah Khan
Farah Khan reveals Main Hoon Na was successful because of Shah Rukh Khan; wants her next film to be ONLY with him
Himanshi
Sarang: Himanshu Awasthi and Jahnavi Soni bag a new film - EXCLUSIVE
Armaan Malik
Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik croons the motivational song ‘Jeetega Tera Junoon’ in the newly released film ‘Patna Shuklla’
Anupama
Tillu Square box office day 3: Anupama Parameswaran and Sidhu Jonnalagadda starrer is dominating the Indian BO