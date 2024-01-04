LSD 2 teaser: Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee drops the glimpses of the sequel and it is bolder

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, the movie is the sequel of 2010 movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) which was Jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor , Shobha Kapoor and Priya Sridharan under the banner of ALT Entertainment, the film had actors who were newcomers of that time, the names were Anshuman Jha , Nushrat Bharucha , Rajkummar Rao , Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial , Hairy Tangri and Ashish Sharma.

The movie was immensely loved by the fans all over, and till today movie is remembered, well now Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee are back with the sequel, after giving a strict warning yesterday, the team has dropped the teaser of the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) and it is bolder than the prequel.

As we can see in the teaser itself the things gets bolder and digital time, the love gets dirty and this time new technology and digital space is the element in the movie, we also see the glimpses of different reality shows and the movie promises to show the darker and the bolder side of the reality shows and the things happening around us.

We have also seen names like Anu Malik, Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, in the teaser, it is not clear that the movie will be an anthology like the prequel or will be a full movie. Definitely the teaser has set the tone right with the title of the movie and now we are looking forward to the trailer which can be released any time in the coming week.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 releases in cinemas on April 19.

