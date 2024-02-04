Lucky Ali Returns to Bollywood with The Local Train's Soul-Stirring Melody 'Tu Hai Kahaan' for 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of nine years from the silver screen, legendary Lucky Ali makes a stunning comeback with his mesmerizing rendition in "Tu Hai Kahaan," the second song from the much-anticipated album of Do Aur Do Pyaar. Following his unforgettable contribution to the classic soundtrack Safarnama from the film "Tamasha", Lucky Ali once again captivates audiences with his timeless voice, evoking nostalgia and stirring hearts.



This soul-stirring melody, which feels like a heartfelt love letter, is a collaborative masterpiece composed and written by the acclaimed band, The Local Train. The band's previous hits have already set the stage for excitement, causing fans to go gaga over social media in anticipation of this latest release. "Tu Hai Kahaan", captures the essence of love in its purest form, evoking emotions of longing and affection. The collaboration between Lucky Ali and The Local Train emerges as a true music powerhouse, igniting a spark of magic and love.



Expressing his excitement Lucky Ali shares, "I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of Tu Hai Kahaan, I loved it and felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers. I hope my fans enjoy it. Love, Lucky Ali."

The Local Train shares, “We’re excited that our first stint with composing for an Original Sound Track has none other than Lucky Ali lending his voice and style to it. We’ve tried to capture a certain bittersweet nostalgia in the track. Like how you feel when you revisit an earlier time in your life that you still cherish deeply.”



Directed by the talented Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" is a captivating tale of romance filled with surprises . Set against the backdrop of mesmerizing melodies, the film invites audiences to embark on a journey where love knows no boundaries.



Mark your calendars as "Do Aur Do Pyaar" gears up to hit the screens on April 19, 2024.