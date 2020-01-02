News

'Ludo' first look: Rajkummar Rao posts pic dressed as a woman

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2020 06:33 PM

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Raos fans surprised fans with the first look of his upcoming film, "Ludo". In the first-look pic he shared on social media, the actor is dressed up as a woman in green lehenga-choli, and he looks gorgeous!

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor captioned: "Happy new year guys. #LUDO @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official".

Rajkummar's fans are excited to see their favourite actor in a female avatar, and have lauded him.

One fan wrote: "You're looking better than any girl in this first look".

Another fan commented: "Didn't recognize him at the first glance".

One fan mistook him for Alia Bhatt and expressed: "I thought it is Alia".

Another fan shared: "Baapre unbelievable Bro Sahi".

"Ludo" helmed by Anurag Basu will star Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

The film is slated for an April 24 release.\

Source:IANS

Tags > LUDO, Rajkummar Rao, green lehenga, choli, Happy New Year, anuragbasuofficial, Alia Bhatt, Anurag Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
02 Jan 2020 06:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz turns an alarm clock on the last day of captaincy
Shehnaaz turns an alarm clock on the last day of... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
02 Jan 2020 05:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal, Asim and Rashami plan and plot to break SIDNAAZ
Vishal, Asim and Rashami plan and plot to break... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days