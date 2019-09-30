News

Luka Chuppi Sequel on cards with the same cast, Kartik Aryan and Kirti Sanon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Sep 2019 08:23 PM

MUMBAI: The makers of the 2019 film Luka Chuppi, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, are planning to make a sequel to the film. While the first film dealt with the concept of live-in relationships, focusing on people’s attitude towards it, the sequel will delve into the complexities of divorce in a family set-up.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

A few months ago, actress Kirti had given a hint that the movie will have a sequel but didn’t give any confirmation on the same. Now, as per reports, producer Dinesh Vijan has also confirmed that it is on the cards.

Dinesh said that the story will revolve around the issue of divorce, and in part two also, the families will be unaware of it. The movie is in the scripting stage, and the makers are planning to rope in the previous cast along with new faces in the sequel.
Tags > Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Luka Chuppi, Luka Chuppi Sequel, family set-up, Relationships, Dinesh Vijan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil...

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
30 Sep 2019 05:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Fukrey; Pulkit, Varun, Richa & Manjot play 'Never Have
Cast of Fukrey; Pulkit, Varun, Richa & Manjot... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

past seven days