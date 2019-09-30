Luka Chuppi Sequel on cards with the same cast, Kartik Aryan and Kirti Sanon

MUMBAI: The makers of the 2019 film Luka Chuppi, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, are planning to make a sequel to the film. While the first film dealt with the concept of live-in relationships, focusing on people’s attitude towards it, the sequel will delve into the complexities of divorce in a family set-up.



A few months ago, actress Kirti had given a hint that the movie will have a sequel but didn’t give any confirmation on the same. Now, as per reports, producer Dinesh Vijan has also confirmed that it is on the cards.Dinesh said that the story will revolve around the issue of divorce, and in part two also, the families will be unaware of it. The movie is in the scripting stage, and the makers are planning to rope in the previous cast along with new faces in the sequel.