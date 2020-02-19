News

Lusting after Oscars won't help, a US distributor might: Guneet Monga

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 07:30 AM

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga says that one should understand the process and be well versed with the business if they expect to be close to the final round of the much-celebrated film awards ceremony.

This year, the South Korean film "Parasite" swept the Oscars winning Best Film, Best Director as well as Best International Feature Film among other Oscars, while India's entry "Gully Boy" couldn't even make it to the final list of nominees in the last-mentioned category.

Monga, who earlier won an Oscar in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) for the film "Period. End Of Sentence", told IANS: "I believe 'Parasite' winning the Oscar is the sign of how the world cinema is changing, and becoming diverse by all means. Stories are getting celebrated from all over the world, even from parts of the world that are under-represented. India is lusting after an Oscar, but I think we are missing the practical point. See, lusting after the Oscars won't get you the trophy, getting close to the final could happen by bringing an American distributor for the nominated film on board. Are we doing that? Unless we are aware of how to get there, it will not work. I am not saying it is easy to get an American distributor but I am saying that is the way. It is an American awards show and it requires that representation."

Sharing her own experience, Monga mentioned: "Our film ï¿½Period. End Of Sentence.' was distributed by Netflix. See how 'Parasite' is distributed by Neon (an American distribution company). Humara problem ye hai ke hum asli mudde pe baat hi nahin karte (our problem is we don't address the real issue) and just keep cribbing pver how we are not getting (an Oscar), and how it is a ï¿½dream-desire' to win an Oscar."

Currently, Guneet Monga produced the upcoming anthology "Zindagi Inshort", a series of seven short films start streaming on February 19 on Flipkart mobile app.

SOURCE: IANS

Tags Guneet Monga Oscars winning Best Film Gully Boy American awards Netflix Flipkart TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs attend an award function!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Colors launches the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Colors launches the new season of Khatron Ke...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here