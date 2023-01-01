Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film

Year 2022 has seen several hard-hitting stories and their mixed success, but audiences are yet to encounter a romance where quirk and sass fall in love with each other.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film

MUMBAI : Year 2022 has seen several hard-hitting stories and their mixed success, but audiences are yet to encounter a romance where quirk and sass fall in love with each other.

Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is set to end Bollywood's long drought of fun love stories. The maker of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is gearing up for the release of the Ranbir-Shraddha- starrer in the first quarter of 2023.

The film marks many firsts. Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan are working together for the first time. Added to this, the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha is another big attraction. Coupled with the whacky title, these elements come together to make 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' the most promising love story of 2023.

Presented by T-Series, the film is set for a Holi release in cinemas on March 8, 2023.

Source : Ians 

anbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Luv Ranjan Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar social media actors Brahmastra Animal Naagin
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini tries to taunt Imlie, ends up getting intimidated by the latter
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film
MUMBAI : Year 2022 has seen several hard-hitting stories and their mixed success, but audiences are yet to encounter a...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Kavya bask in their success, Baa calls Vanraj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Farah along with Sonu Nigam were the judges on 'Indian Idol 1' that aired from 2004-2005.
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian...
Navneet Malik: It feels amazing to start 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt
MUMBAI : From making his Bollywood debut in 'Love Hostel' to playing Tara Sutaria's love interest in 'Heropanti 2',...
Recent Stories
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Less is more': Shilpa Shukla's take on her 'Taaza Khabar' experience
'Less is more': Shilpa Shukla's take on her 'Taaza Khabar' experience
Sonu Sood-starrer action thriller 'Fateh' to go on floors in 2023
Sonu Sood-starrer action thriller 'Fateh' to go on floors in 2023
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
Twinkle shares throwback picture with dad Rajesh Khanna on 'shared birthday'
Twinkle shares throwback picture with dad Rajesh Khanna on 'shared birthday'
How Anubhav Bassi's father reconciled to his move from law to comedy
How Anubhav Bassi's father reconciled to his move from law to comedy