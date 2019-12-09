'Maar daal do mujhe': Ranveer reacts to Deepika's chopped hair

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday treated her fans with a picture of her new hairdo. It seems she has chopped off her hair.

"Tadaaaaa!!," Deepika captioned the image.

Her picture has garnered a lot of comments from social media users and her friends from the film industry, leaving them in awe of her look.

Deepika's husband Ranveer has the best reaction to Deepika's look.

"Maar daal do mujhe," he commented on the image.

Actress Alia Bhatt is also in love of Deepika's short hair.

She called her "beauty".

Filmmaker Farah Khan complimented Deepika, saying "so nice".