News

Macaulay Culkin auditioned for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 12:30 PM

MUMBAI: "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin said he had auditioned for the Oscar-nominated movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

The Quentin Tarantino film, which follows the trials and tribulations of Hollywood actor Rick Dalton, stars Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Culkin could be a part of the film if it wasn't for his "disastrous" audition, reports mirror.co.uk.

The former child star, now 39, revealed that he hadn't been through an audition process for over eight years, meaning that when it came to reading his lines, it was "really terrible".

Speaking to Esquire about his missed opportunity to work with the critically-acclaimed filmmaker, he admitted that he doesn't blame anyone for not hiring him. "It was a disaster".

"I wouldn't have hired me. I'm really terrible at auditioning anyway. And I hadn't had an audition in like eight years," he said.

Although he failed to reveal what role he read the lines for, many critics have speculated that he would have been sought for the character Tex Watson, played by Austin Butler in the film.

SOURCE: IANS

Tags Hollywood Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Rick Dalton Leonardo Di Caprio Margot Robbie Austin Butler TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving 10 million mark on Instagram

Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Rudra and Maya's sizzling romance in Beyhadh 2

Rudra and Maya's sizzling romance in Beyhadh...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here