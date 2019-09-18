News

This made nature activists protest against Amitabh Bachchan's post

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has extended his support to Mumbai metro. However, his support has ended up inviting protestors outside his home Jalsa in Juhu.

Well, the construction of Mumbai Metro and cutting down of Aarey forest has created a lot of hassle in the city. The controversy around the construction of the metro car shed in Aarey has taken on to the next level. The protests by nature activists are garnering a lot of attention and the issue regarding the construction of the metro shed has been building up a lot of tension lately.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, recently took to his Twitter handle to share his opinion on the construction of Mumbai Metro. The actor in his tweet came out in support of the metro and explained the reason for it as well.

The tweet Big B shared read, "Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take the metro instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. Solution for Pollution ...Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you." The tweet was received by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation chief Ashwini Bhide who thanked the actor for his support and mentioned about providing faster, safer, convenient & Pollution Free commute for Mumbaikars.

However, his tweet did not go down well with nature activists and they took outside his house Jalsa in Juhu to protest against his post. The protesters outside Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow saw people who held banners in support of Aarey forests. Meanwhile, one of the protesters had a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan’s security guard, the protester revealed to India Today, that the security guard questioned them about what they were doing and who gave them the permission. Talking on the same, the protester gave a befitting reply to the security guard and explained it is his fundamental right. The posters the protesters held high outside Big B's bungalow also reflected a reply to Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet about growing gardens.

