Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 10: Kunal Kemmu and Randeep Hooda's movie shows decent growth on second Sunday

It has it has been 10 days since the movie Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has released and today let us have a look at the total collection made by the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 11:46
movie_image: 
Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express that has Nora Fatehi, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam been getting lot of love from the fans all over the internet, the movie is directed by Kunal Kemmu in his first directorial. The movie is getting lot of love for good comedy and some great performances coming from the side of all th actors. On the other hand movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which is directed by Randeep Hooda is also getting mixed to positive response from the fans, the movie is getting love for the great performance coming from the side of the actor. 

It has been 10 days since the movie has hit the big screen and today let us have a look at the total collection made by the movie. Talking about the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar the movie has collected around 1. 9 crore on day 10 which was yesterday and which was the second Saturday. The total collection made by the movie is around 15.84 crore. Indeed this is a decent figure coming from the side of the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar that has a very decent budget and decent pre release buzz.

Talking about the collection made by the movie Madgaon Express, the movie has collected around 1. 5 crore on day 10 which was yesterday and which was the second Sunday the total collection made by the movie is around 17. 15 crore. If we talk about the total collection the movie Madgaon Express is the clear winner no doubt it is the love of the fans and audience for the great entertaining cinema and definitely Madgaon Express has entertained us in every department.

What are your views on these collection made by the movie Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

