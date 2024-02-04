Madgaon Express box office day 11: Kunal Kemmu directorial debut is still going strong

The audience has always poured a lot of love and admiration for Kunal Kemmu, who is among the most entertaining actors in the Hindi cinema industry. The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres.
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment brand. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, the movie is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu.

Also read - Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 10: Kunal Kemmu and Randeep Hooda's movie shows decent growth on second Sunday

When the trailer arrived it raised the bar high. We got to watch Nora Fatehi's first look and then again we got to watch her in the trailer. The trailer made everyone laugh out loud and the audience surely has high hopes from the movie.

Now let’s look at the business aspect of the movie. It’s been 11 days since the movie has hit the theatres and we are here with the collection of 11th day, which is Rs 0.60 Cr India Net.

This makes the movie total India Net collection to around Rs 17.75 Cr while the worldwide gross collection is Rs 24.4 Cr. An interesting thing to note here is that the collection graph of the movie has been pretty much stable but we see a slight dip in the collection day 11. However, it is still commendable as the movie is still being discussed and earning a lot of love from audience and even from the film fraternity.

Also read - Madgaon Express box office day 7: Kunal Kemmu's directorial had a fantastic week 1, here are the collection

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

