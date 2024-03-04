Madgaon Express box office day 12: Kunal Kemmu’s directorial sees a slight growth on second Tuesday

Movie Madgaon Express is getting lot of love from the fans all over, and here is the total collection made by the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 10:21
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express has been setting the tone right for a good comedy, the movie is getting lot of love from the fans all over for its great comedy along with performances and also for some good sort of storytelling, the movie that has great names like Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam, Remo D'Souza, Anupam Hinge, Nikolai Musalkov is directed by Kunal Kemmu is his directorial debut. It has been 12 day since the movie has hit the big screens and today let us see the collection made by the movie.

The movie Madgaon Express has seen a slight growth, it has collected around 54 lakhs on day 12 which was yesterday, and well this is a decent figure collected by the movie looking at the decent buzz and with almost no star power, indeed the movie has hit the chord right and the teens are loving the concept and the presentation of Kunal Kemmu. The total collection made by the movie is around 18.29 crores net in India. Well talking about the global collection, the movie has collected around 24.4 crores.

Indeed we are looking to see what can be the lifetime collection of the movie Madgaon Express as it is doing decent inspite of the second and facing clash with few movies.

No doubt the movie has done it's fair as per the buzz, cast and the budget, indeed we all have loved the movie and the brilliant execution coming from Kunal Kemmu. What are your views on this collection of the movie Madgaon Express and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

