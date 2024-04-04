Madgaon Express box office day 13: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary starrer still going strong

MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment brand. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, the movie is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu.

The audience has always poured a lot of love and admiration for Kunal Kemmu, who is among the most entertaining actors in the Hindi cinema industry. When the trailer arrived it raised the bar high. We got to watch Nora Fatehi’s first look and then again we got to watch her in the trailer. The trailer made everyone laugh out loud and the audience surely has high hopes from the movie.

Now let’s look at the business aspect of the movie. It’s been 13 days since the movie has hit the theatres and we are here with the collection of 13th day, which is Rs 0.50 Cr India Net.

This makes the movie’s total India Net collection to around Rs 18.75 Cr while the worldwide gross collection is Rs 25.5 Cr. An interesting thing to note here is that the collection graph of the movie has been pretty much stable but we see a slight dip in the collection day 13. However, it is still commendable as the movie is still being discussed and earning a lot of love from audience and even from the film fraternity.

