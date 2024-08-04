Madgaon Express box office day 17: Kunal Kemmu's directorial continues surprise with it's numbers

Movie Madgaon Express has been getting great response from the fans and audience and today let us see the total collection made by the movie
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI : Movie Madgaon Express has been released and it is getting lot of love for it's great execution and superb performances from all the actors in the movie. The movie that has great names like Nora Fatehi, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam is directed by Kunal Kemmu in his directorial. Having said that today let us have a look at the collection made by the movie. 

The movie has collected around 1.35 crore net in India on its day 17 which was yesterday and which was a Sunday. Indeed the movie is continuously winning the heart of the fans and this can be seen from the collection of the movie. Also the movie has collected 22.4 crore in total ever since it has hit the big screens.

Definitely this shows the love of the fans and audience for the movie Madgaon Express and we look forward to see what can be the lifetime collection of the movie.

What are your views on this collection of the movie Madgaon Express and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

