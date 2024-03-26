Madgaon Express box office day 4: Kunal Kemmu's directorial continues to holds it's grip on Holi day

It has been 4 days since the movie Madgaon Express has hot the bog screens and here are the collection made by the movie
movie_image: 
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express has been the point of conversation and was grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out. The movie that has directed by actor Kunal Kemmu has great names like Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam, Remo D'Souza, and others. The movie has been getting lot of love from the fans and audience and for the amazing comedy of every actor present in the movie.

Talking about the collection the movie has collected around 2.65 crore net in India yesterday which was the holiday on the occasion of Holi. Indeed it is one of the distant figures coming from the side of the movie on holiday. The total collection made by the movie is around 9. 65 crore net in India ever since it has released. Talking about the world wide collection in the movie has collected around 12.05 crore at the global level.

Also read Taapsee Pannu spotted with Sindoor in unseen Holi photo with Mathias Boe and Friends amid wedding speculations

Indeed these numbers from the movie Madgaon Express is grabbing the attention of the fans and definitely these are some good numbers coming from the movie that has decent budget. No doubt it is the love of fans for good comedy movies that the movie is getting a big Thumbs Up all over.

What are your views on the movie Madgaon Express and on these collection of the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Nawazuddin Siddiqui and ex-wife Aaliya reunited? Heartfelt note shared by her

