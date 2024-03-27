Madgaon Express Box Office Day 5: The Kunal Kemmu movie shows its potential even after Holi

MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment brand. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, the movie is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu.

The audience has always poured a lot of love and admiration for Kunal Kemmu, who is among the most entertaining actors in the Hindi cinema industry. When the trailer arrived it raised the bar high. We got to watch Nora Fatehi’s first look and then again we got to watch her in the trailer. The trailer made everyone laugh out loud and the audience surely has high hopes from the movie. Now that the movie is finally here a lot of people in the audience are appreciating it and giving it a thumbs up.

Now let’s look at the business aspect of the movie. It’s been 5 days from the release date of the movie. The movie has collected around Rs 1.50 cr net in India yesterday which was the first working day after Holi. Indeed The numbers look good enough for the movie and we can safely say that the movie is being loved by the audience. The total collection made by the movie is around Rs 11.15 cr net in India ever since it was released. The worldwide collection of the movie has collected approx Rs 12.05 cr.

Surely the numbers look good, given that this is not a high budget movie and has yet managed to entertain the audience so well that we can see netizens express their opinions on social media saying that after a long time they got to watch a comedy that’s worthwhile and is so refreshing.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.