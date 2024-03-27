Madgaon Express Box Office Day 5: The Kunal Kemmu movie shows its potential even after Holi

The audience has always poured a lot of love and admiration for Kunal Kemmu, who is among the most entertaining actors in the Hindi cinema industry. Now let’s look at the business aspect of the movie. It’s been 5 days from the release date of the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 10:42
movie_image: 
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment brand. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, the movie is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu.

The audience has always poured a lot of love and admiration for Kunal Kemmu, who is among the most entertaining actors in the Hindi cinema industry. When the trailer arrived it raised the bar high. We got to watch Nora Fatehi’s first look and then again we got to watch her in the trailer. The trailer made everyone laugh out loud and the audience surely has high hopes from the movie. Now that the movie is finally here a lot of people in the audience are appreciating it and giving it a thumbs up.

Also read - Madgaon Express box office day 4: Kunal Kemmu's directorial continues to hold its grip on Holi

Now let’s look at the business aspect of the movie. It’s been 5 days from the release date of the movie. The movie has collected around Rs 1.50 cr net in India yesterday which was the first working day after Holi. Indeed The numbers look good enough for the movie and we can safely say that the movie is being loved by the audience. The total collection made by the movie is around Rs 11.15 cr net in India ever since it was released. The worldwide collection of the movie has collected approx Rs 12.05 cr.

Surely the numbers look good, given that this is not a high budget movie and has yet managed to entertain the audience so well that we can see netizens express their opinions on social media saying that after a long time they got to watch a comedy that’s worthwhile and is so refreshing.

Also read - Madgaon Express: From strong performances to great execution THESE factors are working well for the movie

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kunal Kemmu Soha Ali Khan Golmaal Rohit Shetty MADGAON EXPRESS Farhan Akhtar Divyenndu Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Nora Fatehi Ritesh Sidhwani comedy movies upcoming hindi movies upcoming comedy movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 10:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kartik Aaryan has undergone boxing training of 14 months for Chandu Champion!
MUMBAI: Presenting an extraordinary tale, the collaboration between two cinematic powerhouses Sajid Nadiadwala and...
Sonakshi Sinha raises excitement for the release date! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar coming on Netflix!
MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is indeed the biggest show out of India. While the first...
Sreejita De and her husband Michael Blohm-Pape hosted an intimate reception in Kolkata; Eight months after the marriage
MUMBAI: Famous actress Sreejita De has been enjoying every moment of her blissful marriage to Michael Blohm-Pape. On...
Nurturing Art and Aspirations: Bhakti Rathod's Ode to World Theatre Day Exclusive
MUMBAI: In the bustling world of entertainment, where lights and cameras often steal the limelight, theatre stands as a...
Madgaon Express Box Office Day 5: The Kunal Kemmu movie shows its potential even after Holi
MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani...
Jhanak SPOILER: Aniruddh runs to Jhanak’s rescue as her health deteriorates; to DIE?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan has undergone boxing training of 14 months for Chandu Champion!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan has undergone boxing training of 14 months for Chandu Champion!
Taapsee
Here's what we know about Taapsee Pannu's beau, Mathias Boe
Hrithik
Hrithik Roshan all set to be back as Krissh in 4th franchise? Here's what we know
crew
The Excitement for Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' peaks, Opens its Advance Booking on Popular Demand Today!
Anushka
Anushka Sharma to be back in India, not for IPL, but THIS reason
Aryanshi
Trending News Today: From Aryanshi Sharma in Bigg Boss OTT s3 to BMCM trailer out -all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news