Madgaon Express box office day 7: Kunal Kemmu's directorial had a fantastic week 1, here are the collection

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express has been grabbing attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie that has Nora Fatehi, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary is directed by Kunal Kemmu in his first directorial. The movie is getting lot of love for the great comic timings of all the the actors especially Pratik Gandhi, also the hilarious ploy and the performance of all the actors are the subject of conversation. It has been 7 days since the movie was released and let us see the week 1 report card of the movie.

The movie had a decent hold on Thursday which was yesterday, the movie has collected around 1.2 crore on yesterday taking the total net collection upto 13.5 crore net in India, indeed this is a decent collection coming from the movie that had decent buzz and good collection after facing clash with the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar that has Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande.

The love of the audience and the fans is reflecting through the collection of the movie, indeed it is one of the hilarious movies of all time. We look forward to see how the movie will react after the new release today which Crew.

