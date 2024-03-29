Madgaon Express box office day 7: Kunal Kemmu's directorial had a fantastic week 1, here are the collection

It has been 7 days since Madgaon Express has been released and here are the collection made by the movie
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express has been grabbing attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie that has Nora Fatehi, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary is directed by Kunal Kemmu in his first directorial. The movie is getting lot of love for the great comic timings of all the the actors especially Pratik Gandhi, also the hilarious ploy and the performance of all the actors are the subject of conversation. It has been 7 days since the movie was released and let us see the week 1 report card of the movie.

Also read- Aamir Ali's Thrilling Performance in 'Lootere' Is Creating A Buzz - Actor opens up about prep, says, “I don’t look like myself”

The movie had a decent hold on Thursday which was yesterday, the movie has collected around 1.2 crore on yesterday taking the total net collection upto 13.5 crore net in India, indeed this is a decent collection coming from the movie that had decent buzz and good collection after facing clash with the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar that has Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande.

The love of the audience and the fans is reflecting through the collection of the movie, indeed it is one of the hilarious movies of all time. We look forward to see how the movie will react after the new release today which Crew. 

What are your views on the collection of the movie and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Family Aaj Kal: Apoorva Arora on Nitesh Pandey passing away, ‘I’ve still not been able to digest the fact that this happened because…’ - Exclusive

