Madgaon Express box office day 8: Kunal Kemmu's directorial sees a little drop

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express has been getting lot of law from the fans everything the movie was released the movie that has some amazing star cast the like Nora Fatehi, Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam, is directed by Kunal Kemmu in his first directorial. The movie is getting fantastic response for his comedy and brilliant execution. The movie is doing decent collection as per the budget.

It has been 8 days since the movie has released and today let us have a look at the collection made by the movie. The movie Madgaon Express has seen little drop on day 8 which was yesterday due to the new releases. The collection made by the movie yesterday was 9 lakhs, this is indeed the lowest the movie has collected since it has been released, the total collection made by the movie is around 14.36 crore net across India.

No doubt the movie has done it's fair as per the buzz, cast and the budget, indeed we all have loved the movie and the brilliant execution coming from Kunal Kemmu. What are your views on this collection of the movie Madgaon Express and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

