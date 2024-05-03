Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu on not acting in the movie

During the Press Conference and the trailer launch event of the movie Madgaon Express, Actor and director Kunal Kemmu spoke in detail about on why not acting in the movie and chose to directing the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 18:04
movie_image: 
Kunal

MUMBAI: Madgaon Express is the current talk of the town as a trailer of the movie has finally released, the movie that has some amazing cast like Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye is directed by Kunal Kemmu and this is the first time the actor is wearing the director’s cap. The trailer of the movie was launched and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast along with the director.

Kunal Kemmu is wearing the director’s cap for very first time and there was a question about why he did not choose to act in the movie and just to be the director, to Kunal Kemmu shared, he is sitting on the director’s chair for the very first time, so he want to make the best out of it, if he is directing a movie he want to keep his focus only on directing and not acting, he really cannot do both the job as it will divert the focus from any one role. He does not want to be such a director who after setting up a camera goes to the mirror, looks at himself and faces the camera, he wants to keep his focus in direction.

Also read - Madgaon Express: Kunal Khemu announces release date of his directorial debut with a ‘Multiverse of madness’

Talking about the challenges the actor adds, that he has been on the sets since childhood so he has the good knowledge on direction and filmmaking, and when he was writing about the movie he was writing keeping in mind that he will also act but gradually he decided to direct the movie, he also adds that he understand the actor side very well too so when he was giving commands as the director, he can understand the both the sides which was making things very easy and very clear.

Indeed the trailer of the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and we are eagerly looking forward to see the first directorial project of the actor Kunal Kemmu titled Madgaon Express.

What are your views on the trailer of Madgaon Express and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Madgaon Express will be released on big screens on 22nd March 2024.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi’s hot first look from the movie REVEALED

MADGAON EXPRESS Nora Fatehi Divyendu Sharma Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 18:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Bijli's family grapples with serious accusations of Suryapratap's murder conspiracy
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: Rajesh’s company receives a 3 Crore diamond package
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke SPOILER: Rishi commits to marrying Pashminna
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka SPOILER: Netra tries to extort more money from Ravi
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’ Aangan – Apno Ka stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore,...
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST
MUMBAI: War 2 has been the talk of the town for quite a long time now. The movie that stars Jr Ntr and Hrithik Roshan...
Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu REVEALS which movie sequel he would like to be a part of
MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Kemmu, as we all know. The actor has...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hrithik
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST
Kunal
Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu REVEALS which movie sequel he would like to be a part of
Sidharth
Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic songs: From Ishq Wala Love to Raataan Lambiyan, check out the list
Divyendu
Madgaon Express trailer: Divyendu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi are here to promise ‘Bhot Bhaari’ comedy
Shahid
Prem Ki Shaadi: Shahid Kapoor replaces Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial; script to be changed?
Devgn
Maidaan Trailer to release on 7th March; check out the captivating new poster of the Ajay Devgn starrer