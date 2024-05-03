Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu on not acting in the movie

MUMBAI: Madgaon Express is the current talk of the town as a trailer of the movie has finally released, the movie that has some amazing cast like Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye is directed by Kunal Kemmu and this is the first time the actor is wearing the director’s cap. The trailer of the movie was launched and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast along with the director.

Kunal Kemmu is wearing the director’s cap for very first time and there was a question about why he did not choose to act in the movie and just to be the director, to Kunal Kemmu shared, he is sitting on the director’s chair for the very first time, so he want to make the best out of it, if he is directing a movie he want to keep his focus only on directing and not acting, he really cannot do both the job as it will divert the focus from any one role. He does not want to be such a director who after setting up a camera goes to the mirror, looks at himself and faces the camera, he wants to keep his focus in direction.

Talking about the challenges the actor adds, that he has been on the sets since childhood so he has the good knowledge on direction and filmmaking, and when he was writing about the movie he was writing keeping in mind that he will also act but gradually he decided to direct the movie, he also adds that he understand the actor side very well too so when he was giving commands as the director, he can understand the both the sides which was making things very easy and very clear.

Indeed the trailer of the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and we are eagerly looking forward to see the first directorial project of the actor Kunal Kemmu titled Madgaon Express.

Movie Madgaon Express will be released on big screens on 22nd March 2024.

