Madgaon Express madness took over Delhi! The cast along with director Kunal Kemmu promoted the film in the city!

MUMBAI: Madgaon Express, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is generating an extremely high buzz among audiences. The film directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring the talented cast of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary has piqued the masses interest after the blockbuster response to the trailer and two songs 'Bring It On' and 'Raaton Ke Nazare' ruling the charts.

With the film one week away from its theatrical release on March 22nd, 2024, the excitement continues to soar. To take the excitement to new heights, the makers have launched the third song, 'Not Funny', in Delhi. The colorful song features the sizzling Nora Fatehi in her hottest avatar with Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary. The music of the film is composed by Shaarib and Toshi and is crooned by Shaarib and Akasa Singh. The song promises a chartbuster right from the word go.

With its lively story and captivating characters, "Not Funny" perfectly captures the spirit of the movie Madgaon Express. A memorable cinematic experience is created by the song's soul-stirring melody and contagious rhythm, which immerse listeners in the film's action.

The madness of the Madgaon Express took over Delhi when Kumal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary created an electrifying atmosphere in Delhi and had a blast with the fans and the audiences.

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

"Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" and "Madgaon Express" promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.