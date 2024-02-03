Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi’s hot first look from the movie REVEALED

MUMBAI: We know Kunal Khemu as one of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi movie industry. Be it Go Goa Gone or the Golmaal franchise, the actor has never failed to make us laugh. Earlier, there was a buzz around that Kunal Khemu is shooting his first movie as a director.

The buzz soon turned into reality as we reported about the first look of the movie being out. The first look itself shows the insane comedy that Kunal Khemu is known for and with Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu coming together and that too for a project such as this, we must say, the audience is not just looking forward to it but also wishes that March comes soon.

The other day we reported about the official announcement of the trailer release date wherein we got to watch the first looks of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary. Now things have taken a hot turn with the introduction of Nora Fatehi. That’s right! Nora Fatehi’s first look has been revealed now and she is going to be a part of the movie. Check out the first look below:

The trailer of the movie will be released on 5th March and it’s surely going to be great.

The Kunal Khemu directorial Madgaon Express is going to be released on 22nd March. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Khemu and stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

