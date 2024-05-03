Madgaon Express trailer: Divyendu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi are here to promise ‘Bhot Bhaari’ comedy

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was in the making, the movie which marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu has great names like Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, the glimpses of the movie which were dropped since yesterday was getting to of love from the fans, now finally the trailer of the movie is out and surely it has promised that the movie is going to be a hell of rollercoaster ride filled with lot of laughter and comedy of errors.

The trailer deals with 3 friends Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary who are aiming to go Goa from their childhood but this plan never happens, but when finally lands up in Gao at their teens, they not had a great time of their lives but also one of the most deadliest trip. The trailer definitely has all the elements that are required for a comedy of errors and we see a lot of confusion happening in the trailer itself.

Definitely we are ongoing to see all these actors in a different avatar and the situational comedy which has been shown in the movie are one of the USP and highlights of the movie, the one-liners coming from all the actors will surely be a treat to watch. Also the BGM of the movie looks very promising, surely it is going to add value to the movie viewing experience. Also the songs look very promising and we can expect some road trips and good vacation numbers from the movie. Also definitely it will be a treat to watch actor Upendra Limaye after his most loved role in movie Animal.

Indeed the trailer of the movie Madgaon Express is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, and it is one hell of a laughter riot, what are your views on the trailer of the movie Madgaon Express, and how excited are you for the same? share in the comment section below.

Movie Madgaon Express will be released on big screens on 22nd March 2024.

