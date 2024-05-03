Madgaon Express trailer: Divyendu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi are here to promise ‘Bhot Bhaari’ comedy

The trailer of movie Madgaon Express is out and surely it will tickle your funny bone as the trailer has all the factors for hilarious ride laughter and confusion
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 17:21
movie_image: 
Divyendu

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was in the making, the movie which marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu has great names like Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, the glimpses of the movie which were dropped since yesterday was getting to of love from the fans, now finally the trailer of the movie is out and surely it has promised that the movie is going to be a hell of rollercoaster ride filled with lot of laughter and comedy of errors.

The trailer deals with 3 friends Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary who are aiming to go Goa from their childhood but this plan never happens, but when finally lands up in Gao at their teens, they not had a great time of their lives but also one of the most deadliest trip. The trailer definitely has all the elements that are required for a comedy of errors and we see a lot of confusion happening in the trailer itself.

Also read - Madgaon Express: Kunal Khemu announces release date of his directorial debut with a ‘Multiverse of madness’

Definitely we are ongoing to see all these actors in a different avatar and the situational comedy which has been shown in the movie are one of the USP and highlights of the movie, the one-liners coming from all the actors will surely be a treat to watch. Also the BGM of the movie looks very promising, surely it is going to add value to the movie viewing experience. Also the songs look very promising and we can expect some road trips and good vacation numbers from the movie. Also definitely it will be a treat to watch actor Upendra Limaye after his most loved role in movie Animal.

Indeed the trailer of the movie Madgaon Express is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, and it is one hell of a laughter riot, what are your views on the trailer of the movie Madgaon Express, and how excited are you for the same? share in the comment section below.

Movie Madgaon Express will be released on big screens on 22nd March 2024.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi’s hot first look from the movie REVEALED

MADGAON EXPRESS Nora Fatehi Divyendu Sharma Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 17:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Madgaon Express trailer: Divyendu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi are here to promise ‘Bhot Bhaari’ comedy
MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was in the making, the movie...
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan’s latest reel is the most TRENDING video on the internet today!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 had a lot of highs and lows.As a wild card contender, Ayesha Khan exposed Munawar Faruqui as soon...
Prem Ki Shaadi: Shahid Kapoor replaces Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial; script to be changed?
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Sooraj Bharjatya have given the Indian cinema some of its biggest blockbusters of all time like...
Maidaan Trailer to release on 7th March; check out the captivating new poster of the Ajay Devgn starrer
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been in the making for the past many years. The pandemic was surely a hurdle for...
Don 3: Kiara Advani demands a high fee for Ranveer Singh's film?
MUMBAI : The new Don is Ranveer Singh. Shah Rukh Khan, who had carried on Amitabh Bachchan's legacy, has given way to...
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Star Aditi Bhatia adds another swanky car to her collection; Celebrates joy with the family
MUMBAI : Renowned actor Aditi Bhatia, who starred in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, just bought a brand-new luxury car and posted...
Recent Stories
Divyendu
Madgaon Express trailer: Divyendu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi are here to promise ‘Bhot Bhaari’ comedy
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid
Prem Ki Shaadi: Shahid Kapoor replaces Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial; script to be changed?
Devgn
Maidaan Trailer to release on 7th March; check out the captivating new poster of the Ajay Devgn starrer
Ibrahim
Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan sends wishes to her ‘Darling Iggy’; shares UNSEEN picture
Adah Sharma
Bastar Trailer: Adah Sharma is back with yet another power packed script
wedding
Brown Munde at the Ambani Wedding: Leading Bollywood Men Whose Looks Stole Our Hearts
Crew
Crew: Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are set to mesmerize in this new song ‘Naina’