Madgaon Express vs Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 14: Kunal Kemmu and Randeep Hooda's movies show good stability

MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment brand. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, the movie is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu.

The audience has always poured a lot of love and admiration for Kunal Kemmu, who is among the most entertaining actors in the Hindi cinema industry. When the trailer arrived it raised the bar high. We got to watch Nora Fatehi’s first look and then again we got to watch her in the trailer. The trailer made everyone laugh out loud and the audience surely has high hopes from the movie.

On the other hand we have Swatantra Veer Savarkar which released on the same day as Madgaon Express.

The movie finally hit the big screens and it features Randeep Hooda along with Mark Bennington, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Ed Robinson and Nick Nag.

The movie has received a lot of praise for its execution, research and performances, especially Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande’s performance. The audience last saw Ankita Lokhande in the house of Bigg Boss and it was a very satisfying experience for the audience to watch her acting skills on screen.

Now let's talk about the business aspect of these two movies and series how much collection they have made.

It's been 14 days for both the movies and on their 14th day, Swatantra Veer Savarkar collected Rs. 0.45 Cr while Madgaon Express collected Rs 0.50 Cr.

The collection for Madgaon Express has been stable since a few days while in case of Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the collections have seen a slight dip in its 14th day.

When talking about worldwide collection, Madgaon Express is walking ahead of Swatantra Veer Savarkar as the former made Rs 26.15 Cr while the latter made Rs 23.9 Cr.

