'Madgaon Express' wraps up filming after a year, director Kunal Kemmu shares pics

Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' wrapped up its filming on Thursday after almost one year of its production.
MUMBAI : Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' wrapped up its filming on Thursday after almost one year of its production.

On the occasion of the wrap-up, the actor took to his social media and shared a bunch of pictures of the cast, crew, and the team behind his upcoming project.

He wrote in the caption, "It's a Film wrap! #madgaonexpress. It's been such an incredible journey and I couldn't have done it without @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it".

He further mentioned, "The incredible cast @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @remodsouza @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75. Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way".

The actor also thanked his crew for putting up a great show as the film now prepares to enter the post-production stage, 'And most importantly my amazing crew who right from day 1 have been by my side and helped me achieve all the aspects of my vision for this film @adilafsarz. I can't wait to share this one with all of you spoon".

The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment owned by multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Source:  Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 14:35

