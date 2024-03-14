Madgoan Express: Makers release the music video of ‘Not Funny’ featuring Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu

MUMBAI: Kunal Kemmu is one of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry and we have all poured out a lot of love for him. Over the time, Kunal Kemmu has been impressing the audience with his performances and has never failed to steal our hearts. The actor has an amazing screen presence and is loved for his movies like Go Goa Gone and the Golmaal franchise.

The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express is going to be released on 22nd March. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

Given that Kunal Kemmu is well-known for his amazing comedy, the audience is really waiting for this project and hoping that the release date arrives soon. The audience are especially anticipating as they will get to watch Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu and Nora Fatehi.

Later when the trailer arrived it raised the bar high. We got to watch Nora Fatehi’s first look and then again we got to watch her in the trailer. The trailer made everyone laugh out loud and the audience surely has high hopes from the movie.

Recently, the makers released the music video of ‘Baby Bring It On’ which received a lot of love from the audience. The song was a Hindi remake of the Marathi song with the same title, also made by the same music director and singer Ajay-Atul.

The makers have released the juke box of the movie and today, they released the music video of ‘Not Funny’ which is actually a pretty funny song wherein we get to watch Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu’s dreamy wedding…maybe it is a dream for many. Check out the video below:

The lyrics are really creative and the pairing of Nora with Divyenndu also looks pretty interesting.

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

