Madhav Mahajan's new song addresses alcohol abuse

Singer Madhav Mahajan has dealt with alcohol abuse and addiction in his latest track, "Laut aaja".

Speaking about the song, Madhav said: "This track is very personal to me. Alcohol addiction is a big issue with the world today and I wanted to be bold and inspire people to win over their addiction with love," he said, adding that the multi-platform media network Qyuki has been a strong partner in his journey. "I hope to spread positivity and love with this track to my fans and the digital world," he said.

The video stars actress Angela Krislinzki of "1921" fame. It depicts the ups and downs in the relationship of the protagonists, played by Madhav and Angela, from the lens of alcohol abuse.

Source: IANS