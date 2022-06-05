Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' world premiere at Cannes Film Fest

R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to have its world premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:47
movie_image: 
madavan

MUMBAI: R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to have its world premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The film, a biographical drama, is based on ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan, who introduced the liquid fuel rocket technology in India in the early 1970s. India's Ministry of Culture has officially selected the film for its Red Carpet World Premiere.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Madhavan plays the role of the eponymous Indian scientist, Nambi Narayanan, and has also directed, produced and written the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhavan said, "I'm in a daze! I just started by wanting to tell the story of Nambi Narayanan and I'm unable to believe all that's happening. With God's grace, we've waited long and I'm grateful and thrilled to watch all good things happening for the film. As a debut director, my nervousness is making it difficult for me to breathe and all I hope is to make India proud."

The Palais des Festival premiere will take place during a prime-time slot at 9 pm on Thursday, May 19 as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market this year - an inaugural tradition that will be continued at future editions. The launch of the festival tradition is particularly significant during its 75th year, coinciding with 75 years of Indian independence.

The film, which also stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie, and special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya, has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English across India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

Produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments, distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India, and internationally distributed by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 1, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Malayalam and Kannada.

SOURCE : IANS 

R. Madhavan Nambi Narayanan ISRO Phyllis Logan Vincent Riotta Ron Donachie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to LAUNCH on THIS date on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Star...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Rajesh’s boss directs him to go to Lucknow by train
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung ropes in for Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
MUMBAI: Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari as she...
Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' world premiere at Cannes Film Fest
MUMBAI: R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to have its world premiere during the 75th...
'Blue corner' notice issued against actor-producer Vijay Babu
MUMBAI: A 'blue corner' notice has been issued against rape-accused Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is...
Recent Stories
raja
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
Latest Video