Madhubala birth Anniversary: Must Read! 7 lesser known facts about the Beautiful actress

Madhubala's real name was Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi and they were 12 siblings in all. She made her acting debut at the age of 9 in the film Besant and was named 'Baby Mumtaz'.
Madhubala

MUMBAI : Madhubala was the epitome of beauty and class. Born on 14th February 1933, MAdhubala in Delhi. She is also known as the Venus of Bollywood. The actress has given us blockbusters like Mugha-E-Azam, Howrah Bridge, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, among others. On her 81st birth anniversary let us look at some lesser known facts of the stunning late actress.

Also Read-'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!' celebrates Howrah Bridge's birthday

Madhubala’s real name was Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi and they were 12 siblings in all. She made her acting debut at the age of 9 in the film Besant and was named ‘Baby Mumtaz’. She became good friends with another child artist named baby Mahjabeen who grew up to be called the legendary actress Meena Kumari. 

Madhubala starred in India’s first ever Adult film ‘Hanste Aansoo’. Madhubala surprisingly had a huge fan following even in the West and a well-known Academy Award winning director wanted to cast her in his film but she refused. The Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi actress was dating Dilip Kumar for a while and after their breakup she married actor/singer Kishore Kumar.   

Also Read-Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’

Madhubala was born with a hole in her heart, a condition called Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD). She died at the age of 36. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- FreePressJournal
 

