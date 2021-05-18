Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr. Nene are perfect couple goals in this picture, Have a look

MUMBAI: One of the finest actresses of Bollywood who needs no introduction is Madhuri Dixit.

The actress who is also known as the expression queen and the dhak dhak girl of Bollywood, over time had made her strong mark in Bollywood with her immense contribution. How can we forget the movies like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Khalnayak, Anjaam, Pukar and few others given by the actress?

The actress is known not only for onscreen presence but also for her social media presence.

We often see the actress sharing posts of herself with her family and giving us major family goals. Today we have come across this amazing throwback and the latest picture of the actress with her husband Dr. Nene, which sums up the relation and the bond between them and give us major couple goals.

Have a look



On the left side we see Madhuri Dixit with husband as the newly wedded couple, and on the other side we see the current picture of the couple enjoying their best time.

This picture surely gives major couple goals, and no doubt Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr. Nene are one of the most loved couples.

On the work front actress Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the movie Kalank. She is currently judging the reality show Dance Deewane.

