Madhuri Dixit to host online dance festival

28 Apr 2020 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is going to give an opportunity to people to relieve stress through her online dance festival.

The two-day online festival will kickstart on April 29 on World Dance Day.

The festival is organised by her dance academy, Dance With Madhuri, and it includes masterclasses by ace choreographers Farah Khan and Saroj Khan, a performance by Madhuri and kathak legend Birju Maharaj, and more.

"With the ongoing global lockdown, we wanted to provide our users with an opportunity to relieve stress while learning something new within the sanctity of their own homes," said Madhuri.

"After successfully enabling our users to learn for free from our platform since April 1, we have created an online experience for our dance community with the DWM Dance Festival. It will be 2 days of fun and learning from the best dancers, choreographers and industry experts," she promised.

The festival will take place across Dance With Madhuri social properties like Instagram, YouTube and their website.

