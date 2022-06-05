Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'

Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari as she pays tribute to her Indian heritage with her latest song 'Made In India' created in collaboration with Metro Shoes.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:53
movie_image: 
raja

MUMBAI: Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari as she pays tribute to her Indian heritage with her latest song 'Made In India' created in collaboration with Metro Shoes.

Madhuri says, "Having lived in the USA for a few years, I completely resonate with the sentiments with which Raja Kumari created Made In India. It is an anthem for every Indian born in and outside of the country. It is truly exciting to have united with such a feisty artist for a song that envelopes the spirit of India."

The upcoming song stars both Raja Kumari and Madhuri in super glamourous looks that accentuate the narrative of aesthetics curated by homegrown labels.

Sung and written by Raja Kumari as an interpolation of Alisha Chinai's 'Made in India', the upcoming anthem is a homage to the original song that inspired her as a child. Through the song, the hip hop artiste claims her Indian heritage with pride and encourages Indians worldwide to do the same.

Raja Kumari adds, "Madhuri is the ultimate queen of expression and a dance icon. I've admired her inspiring work and it feels surreal that we've collaborated for my dream project 'Made In India'.

"She's one of the few Bollywood celebrities who owns her Indianness no matter where she goes. Our song also features young girls in different cultural attires. I believe we can show a more complete view of the Indian women of the new India. I'm excited that Madhuri powered this vision."

'Made In India' will drop on May 6. The song is part of an EP that will be announced soon.

SOURCE : IANS 

Madhuri Dixit Raja Kumari Alisha Chinai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
MUMBAI: Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari as she...
Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' world premiere at Cannes Film Fest
MUMBAI: R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to have its world premiere during the 75th...
'Blue corner' notice issued against actor-producer Vijay Babu
MUMBAI: A 'blue corner' notice has been issued against rape-accused Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is...
Ziddi Dil Maane Na: BIG TWIST! Karan to stay in the academy as Balli
MUMBAI: Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year, and it has been entertaining viewers since the first...
Mrunal books 'Jersey' tickets for entire staff of Mumbai coffee house
MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Thakur visited a coffee house based out of Powai in Mumbai and booked tickets of her recent film '...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Garud with his snake brothers accidentally reaches Shani Dev’s realm
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological...
Recent Stories
raja
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
Latest Video