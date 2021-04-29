News

Madhuri Dixit launches online dance campaign to reduces mental stress

Mumbai

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit launched a new online dance campaign on Thursday, on the occasion of World Dance Day. The campaign aims at spreading positivity amid the Covid pandemic.

"The '#UnitedByDance' campaign aims at spreading positivity, social happiness, and mental and physical wellness through dance, from the sanctity of everyone's homes," said Madhuri.

Through the initiative, participants will get a chance to join Madhuri in dance, along with dancers and choreographers across the world, from countries including the USA, Singapore, the UAE, and Mauritius, who are doing commendable work in their niche areas of dance.

