Madhuri Dixit Nene Praises Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express, calls it a Laugh Riot

MUMBAI: Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express, is currently basking in the limelight with its uproarious humor and heartwarming charm. Directed by debutant filmmaker Kunal Kemmu and backed by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar! While the film is being loved by the audience, it is also winning the hearts of the industry people as Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit Nene recently joined the chorus of praise for the film.

Taking to social media to commend the entire team for their exceptional work. Sharing a snapshot of her delightful movie-watching experience, Madhuri lauded the film's witty dialogues, vibrant characters, and stellar direction.

In her post, Madhuri wrote, "What a laugh riot! Bravo @kunalkemmu and the whole team of Madgaon Express. The dialogues, the characters, the direction was mind blowing! I had a lovely time watching the movie with my whole team. Congratulations @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi."

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theatres now.