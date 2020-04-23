Madhuri Dixit-Nene shares what's on her phone

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit-Nene has revealed what's on her phone -- well, at least a bit of it.

The actress took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Hey guys, since the lockdown has got us all hooked on our phones, I thought why not have some fun with it! I am going to share a screenshot of my phone wallpaper and I am eager to see what's yours. So let's begin! #What'sOnYourPhone."

She then posted a wallpaper from her phone featuring her picture. Madhuri then shared her fans' wallpapers.

Earlier this month, Madhuri and her husband Sri Ram Nene announced that they are making a donation to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to extend their support to fight coronavirus.

Amid lockdown, Madhuri teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, and Remo D'souza to offer free dance lessons on DancewithMadhuri.com.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in "Kalank".