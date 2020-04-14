Madhuri Dixit teaches Kathak moves to son Arin

MUMBAI: A name who made us laugh and cry all these years, a name who made us dance on her amazing moves over the years, and the actress who defines versatility with her outstanding acting all the time she appeared...that name is none other than Madhuri Dixit.

The diva is known for her acting and her dance skills. No one in Bollywood can match up the energy level and smoothness in performance like she does.

During the present lockdown, the actress has something interesting to do. She has shared a video today where we can see her teaching Kathak to her son.

In the video, Madhuri’s young son Arin is seen playing the tabla while she is standing beside him, practising some Kathak footwork. Towards the end of the video, we see the 17-year-old standing beside Madhuri and trying to match her steps as she guides him.

Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote on Instagram, 'Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do.'

Well, share your views on this video in the comment section below.

The actress was last seen in movies Kalank and Total Dhamaal, and we really miss her on the big screen and are looking forward to her upcoming projects.

For more Bollywood updates, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.