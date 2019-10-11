Madhuri Dixit turns producer for THIS Marathi film

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr Shriram Nene have launched their film banner called RNM Moving Pictures. The Pukar, Devdas and Dil To Pagal Hai actress announced this happy news on her Instagram handle.



The actress, who played the lead role in a Marathi film called Bucket List, took to social media and shared an adorable picture announcing the muhurat of their banner's new Marathi film titled Panchak. In the picture, she and husband Dr Shriram Nene can be seen smiling away happily as they announce their new Marathi film.



