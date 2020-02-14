News

Madhuri, Shilpa Shetty celebrate Valentine's Day the Gen Z way

14 Feb 2020 06:00 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty have taken the digital route to mark Valentine's Day this year.

Shilpa's acting is on point in the Valentine's Day 2020 video that she has posted on TikTok. Getting all mushy, she is seen with with husband Raj Kundra in the video, even as the reprise version of the hit "Kabir Singh" song, "Teri ban jaungi", plays in the background.

Shilpa captioned her video: "Dil ko jodo. Todo mat. My valentine forever @therajkundra #valentinesday2020 #love #pyar #fyp #trending."

Madhuri was also in a filmi mood, although she didn't sing or dance or bring hubby Sriram Nene along. She started the video with a simple Valentine's Day wish and went on mouthing the popular dialogue from her 1997 blockbuster "Dil To Pagal Hai".

Well, she twisted the dialogue a bit to suit all the singles out there.

She said: "Kahin na kahin, koi na koi aapke liye bana hai... aur kabhi na kabhi aap usse zaroor miloge."

