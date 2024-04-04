Madness and laughter doubled as Excel Entertainment drops the dialogue promo of Madgaon Express! In cinemas now!

MUMBAI : The fans and the audiences can’t stop buzzing about Excel Entertainment’s comedic entertainer, Madgaon Express ever since its release. Arrived as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year, the film has indeed proved its mettle. Audiences have given the film a thumbs up, and are praising its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast - Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi - which have truly won hearts.

Undoubtedly, Madgaon Express has become a favorite among audiences, and as the film entered into its glorious third week, the makers have now shared a hilarious dialogue promo from the film. The dialogue promo shared by the makers is sure to tickle the bones.

Sharing the dialogue promo, the makers captioned,

"Police, gangsters aur maal? Yeh ho kya raha hai? Watch #MadgaonExpress in theatres now."

Talking about the box office performance, the film is heading towards box office numbers of 20 crores, and with Eid approaching next week, it can see another upward trend in the collections.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.