Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja

MUMBAI: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan and Prakash Raj will be seen together for an Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film titled ‘Music School’, releasing on 12th May, 2023.

On Tuesday, 28th March at an event in Hyderabad, graced by presence of renowned film producer and distributor Dil Raju, the makers unveiled the first poster of the musical featuring Shriya Saran with a bunch of kids driving through the picturesque locations of Goa. 

Depicting the serious subject of academic pressure endured by young school kids in a light-hearted and entertaining approach via music, the film has a total of 11 songs that drive the narrative of the film. Three out of eleven songs are from The Sound of Music, which were woven beautifully in to this Indian Musical. 

An IAS officer with an inspiring passion for cinema- Paparao Biyyala, who makes his debut as a writer and director with Music School shares, “The persistent pressure of performance on young students by parents, teachers and society, more often than not, becomes the main obstacle in the child’s growth. Though it is serious subject,  I have attempted to tell the story in entertaining way through a truly musical format”, says the director of the film. 

The grandeur look of the film was captured by ace cinemotographer Kiran Deohans. Graceful and vibrant dances are choreographed by Adam Murray, Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundaram. 

Cast includes debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswami in critical roles. Other cast comprises of Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Srikanth Iyengar, Vaquar Shaikh, Phani Eggone and many other child actors. 

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual  film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It is releasing on 12th May 2023 by PVR in Hindi and Dil Raju in Telugu.

