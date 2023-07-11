Magnificent! Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her pre-wedding festivity as mother Reena Dutta helps to get ready

The mental health activist and her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, are getting married in January. The women of Ira and Nupur's families dressed her up in floral jewelry for a second celebration on Monday, following the traditional Maharashtrian Kelvan ritual.
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, has already started her pre-wedding festivities. The mental health activist and her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, are getting married in January. The women of Ira and Nupur's families dressed her up in floral jewelry for a second celebration on Monday, following the traditional Maharashtrian Kelvan ritual.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare reportedly got engaged last year and said to be getting married in January of the following year. 


She also appeared in a few pictures posing alongside Nupur. Reena Dutta, Ira's mother, and her best friend Mithila Palkar got together a few days before to mark the Kelvan ritual. 


They gave Ira a nice meal and dressed her up in Maharashtrian sarees with the nath. Ira is seen in the most recent pictures with fake floral jewelry and a red cotton saree. 

The wedding of Aamir Khan's daughter will officially bring in the new year. The star praised his the future son-in-law and announced the date, stating, “Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is – waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai — he is trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other.”

