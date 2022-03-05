Magnificent! Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s floral mini dress, the price will surely make your jaw-dropped

Anushka Sharma is currently preparing for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Express’
MUMBAI: Chakda Express actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a note and some pics from her birthday. She was seen wearing a mini dress. It’s a Zimmermann sleeveless floral mini dress that costs ₹85,689 (USD 1,122) approximately.

Meanwhile, Anushka seemed really happy on her special day yesterday. Her post read, “I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it ? Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful ? PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be.”

Sharing a post for Anushka, Virat Kohli wrote, “Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around ? @anushkasharma.” Anushka replied, "Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY ?)."

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. It is the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team. The film is currently in the production stage.

Credit: BollywoodLife

