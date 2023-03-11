Mahaakshay Chakraborty who's all set to slay in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film 'Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past' shares his special plans for Halloween this year, has an interesting message for fans

MUMBAI: Mahaakshay Chakraborty aka Mimoh might be a workaholic who likes to slog big time and push beyond regular limits for work. However, in real life, he's an equally jovial and fun-loving person who likes to celebrate and activate his chill mode whenever there's a festival or a reason to celebrate. After having taken some time off his busy schedule to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja with family, Mimoh is back on the sets of his upcoming film 'Mission Maajhi'. The actor is currently shooting in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and has a really packed schedule for the next few weeks. However, being swamped with work doesn't hold him back from being excited about celebrating Halloween.

The actor, as we all know is fun-loving and likes to have a gala time whenever time permits and well, seems like he already has interesting plans in mind for this year. And well why not? After having received the honour of working with ’horror movie' specialist Vikram Bhatt in his upcoming project 'Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past', it's only natural that Mimoh is set to like Halloween or anything related to horror a little more. Well, guess what he plans for Halloween this year? The actor shares and we quote,

"Well, the popularity of Halloween as a festival in the last few years has grown tremendously over the years. I love the fact how we exchange and take inspiration from each other's cultures and celebrations. On the day of Halloween, I will be busy shooting in Jaunpur for my upcoming film Mission Maajhi. However, towards the end of the day's schedule, I plan to have a special Halloween party with the entire team of the film to rejuvenate ourselves and have a bit of fun. From the iconic pumpkin carving competition to dress-up contest and playing the spooky music playlist game and stack the cookie game, these are some of the things I have in mind for the mini party. I believe such parties or mini plans help in the overall team bonding and enhance bonds thereby making the experience of working together all the way more beautiful. We will also be having a special prize for the one who dresses up the best for the party. I wish all my fans and viewers a very Happy Halloween and well, I would also urge you all to watch Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past soon when it releases. I can assure you that it is going to be a wonderful spooky experience for everyone."

Well, kudos to Mahaakshay for thinking about his team and crew and still being so high-spirited about life and celebrations despite being swamped with work. On the work front, apart from Mission Maajhi and Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past, he also has projects like Lanka, Oye Bhootnike & Revolution - Padhai Ki Ladai. We wish Mahaakshay all the very best for everything going forward. Stay tuned for more updates.