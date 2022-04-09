'Maharani' allowed Sohum Shah to live his childhood dream

Actor Sohum Shah, who has been getting a lot of positive response for his work as Bheema Bharti in the recently released second season of political drama 'Maharani', shared that the series allowed him to live his childhood dream. The actor has always harboured a dream to portray larger than life characters on screen.

MUMBAI: Actor Sohum Shah, who has been getting a lot of positive response for his work as Bheema Bharti in the recently released second season of political drama 'Maharani', shared that the series allowed him to live his childhood dream. The actor has always harboured a dream to portray larger than life characters on screen.

Talking about how grateful the actor is for the response he is receiving from the audience and the critics, Sohum said, "I grew up watching Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan playing larger-than-life characters and I always wanted to play such characters."

Expressing his gratitude towards the show creator Subhash Kapoor, he mentioned, "When Subhash Kapoor offered me the character of Bheema Bharti in Maharani, I got to live that dream and I can never be thankful enough to him. Subhash Ji wanted to see only Bheema Bharti in flesh and blood and I really enjoyed my journey to transform Sohum Shah into Bheema Bharti."

Talking about the preparations for the part, Sohum added, "I had to put on weight, grow a beard, undergo tremendous dialect training, and let go of several projects that came my way but in the end, I am glad that it was all worth it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has an interesting line up of 'Sanaa' with Radhika Madan and 'Dahaad'.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 15:30

