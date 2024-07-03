Maharani season 3 REVIEW: Huma Qureshi's political power-game is even more impactful third time around

The latest season of Maharani has arrived and with that, we witness Rani coming out of the prison only to avenge her husband, Bheema's death. Huma Qureshi surely raises the bar of performance with this one while we get to see Amit Sial too at his best.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 12:51
movie_image: 
Maharani

MUMBAI: Over the time, there have been voluminous movies and series created around the concept of politics and how family comes in the way but nothing in the past has even come close to what we get to witness in Maharani (any season). The creator of the show, Subhash Kapoor, does an excellent job of blending family with politics and showing the dark side of the game where every element of the society is a medium and every person is a pawn.

The latest season of Maharani has arrived and with that, we witness Rani coming out of the prison only to avenge her husband, Bheema's death. Huma Qureshi surely raises the bar of performance with this one while we get to see Amit Sial too at his best. This season shows a showdown between Rani, played by Huma Qureshi and Navin, played by Amit Sial but all is not as straight as it appears as there are a lot of major twists waiting in the season.

The screenplay (Umashankar Singh) and cinematography (Anup Singh) along with the BGM (Rohit Sharma) of the show has always managed to captivate the audience and doesn’t fail to do so even this time. As the episodes progress, it keeps you hooked and gives you surprises and shocks on the way that leads to a major twist in the end.

While Huma Qureshi takes the charge to take revenge, we also get to see Anuja Sathe, Vineet Kumar, Sukumar Tudu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Pramod Pathak having pivotal roles and giving an amazing performance. While the story stops where you don’t want it to, it leaves you with a hope that it will come back soon with a bang.

We must say, the story writing (Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, Umashankar Singh) has been smooth while the presentation of the dark side about how politics go behind the curtain, simply leaves the audience awestruck.

Team Tellychakkar gives Maharani 4/5.

Tell us what you think about this series in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Maharani Sony LIV Maharani 2 maharani 3 Huma Qureshi Soham Shah Amit Sial Pramod Pathak Anuja Sathe Hindi Series OTT series ott news Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 12:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: Holika Dahan to unfold new twists and turns in the forthcoming episode – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Karan Kundrra's recently bought vintage car goes missing!
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the...
&TV artists seek blessings at India’s most revered Lord Shiva's temples during Mahashivratri!
MUMBAI: To celebrate Mahashivratri, the lead artists from &TV shows Young Atal, Krishna Devi Vajpayee and Krishan...
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his fan moment; says ‘I chased Salman Khan’s car...’ - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most loved actors and a celebrated artist in the entertainment industry. The...
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, anticipation and excitement are essential ingredients for any successful film...
Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi is all set to make you jump on the beats of the film’s upcoming song
MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Khemu, as we all know. The actor has...
Recent Stories
Naina
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Naina
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!
Nora Fatehi
Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi is all set to make you jump on the beats of the film’s upcoming song
Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine
Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day 6 box office: Kiran Rao's movie holds it's strong grip
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches'Bhansali Music'!
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty granted consent for a Thailand vacation following the cancellation of the look-out circular by the Bombay High Court
Jacqueline Fernandez
Fire erupts at Jacqueline Fernandez's 17-storey Mumbai residence, No injuries have been reported