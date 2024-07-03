Maharani season 3 REVIEW: Huma Qureshi's political power-game is even more impactful third time around

MUMBAI: Over the time, there have been voluminous movies and series created around the concept of politics and how family comes in the way but nothing in the past has even come close to what we get to witness in Maharani (any season). The creator of the show, Subhash Kapoor, does an excellent job of blending family with politics and showing the dark side of the game where every element of the society is a medium and every person is a pawn.

The latest season of Maharani has arrived and with that, we witness Rani coming out of the prison only to avenge her husband, Bheema's death. Huma Qureshi surely raises the bar of performance with this one while we get to see Amit Sial too at his best. This season shows a showdown between Rani, played by Huma Qureshi and Navin, played by Amit Sial but all is not as straight as it appears as there are a lot of major twists waiting in the season.

The screenplay (Umashankar Singh) and cinematography (Anup Singh) along with the BGM (Rohit Sharma) of the show has always managed to captivate the audience and doesn’t fail to do so even this time. As the episodes progress, it keeps you hooked and gives you surprises and shocks on the way that leads to a major twist in the end.

While Huma Qureshi takes the charge to take revenge, we also get to see Anuja Sathe, Vineet Kumar, Sukumar Tudu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Pramod Pathak having pivotal roles and giving an amazing performance. While the story stops where you don’t want it to, it leaves you with a hope that it will come back soon with a bang.

We must say, the story writing (Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, Umashankar Singh) has been smooth while the presentation of the dark side about how politics go behind the curtain, simply leaves the audience awestruck.

Team Tellychakkar gives Maharani 4/5.

