Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun join B'wood to bid adieu to 'complete entertainer'

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer, and celebrities from different entertainment industries have shared their condolences.

Expressing the shock, Mahesh Babu took to social media to express grief. The southern superstar wrote: "Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Fellow southern actor Allu Arjun is "grief-stricken" by the demise of the "charismatic actor Rishi Kapoorji". "A Versatile Performer... who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor," he tweeted.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi shared photos of Rishi and Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday, and wrote: "Two legends in a frame. Every directors favourite, every fans pleasure. Gone too soon, leaving us wanting for way more. A vaccum that can never be filled. We'll always miss you, thank you for your incredible cinema."

Film producer Anand Pandit called the deaths of Rishi and Irrfan "a pandemic of sadness".

"Two days and two big shocks. It's a pandemic of sadness. Rishi ji was an extraordinary actor and an unforgettable human being. Larger than life and evergreen. I grew up watching his films and learnt more about life from the films during his second stint. 'Mulk', '102 Not Out' and 'Kapoor & Sons' to name a few, showed me and his fans how an actor can transform. We will miss you Rishi ji. We have lost a gem today," said the "Chehre" producer.

TV star Hina Khan is speechless. "No words, m speechless, shocked Enough you 2020... How many more lives will you take..Stop, plz stop

RIP #RishiKapoor Ji Strength and prayers to the family," she tweeted.

Actress Nilu Kohli had worked with Rishi in four films -- "Patiala House", "Housefull 2", "Luck By Chance" and "Jhootha Kahin Ka".

"I was very fortunate to get so many opportunities to work with Rishiji who was an institution. Each shot of his used to be so perfect and well rehearsed, and just watching him perform was sheer pleasure and a learning experience," she said.

"Just that he was very unwell during 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' yet during his shot, he was so full of energy. He finished all his side of dialogues and he left for America. Not many knew he had cancer that time," she recalled.

Actress Payal Ghosh, who was last seen in "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" with Rishi Kapoor, finds him "absolutely flawless and you left an indelible mark with every scene you did. Thank you for launching me, Rishi uncle. And I would never forget the beautiful lines he said 'Maine bohot ladkiyo ko launch kiya hai aur aapka bhi swagat hai' (I have launched many girls in movies, you are welcome too)."