Mahesh Babu celebrates 50 Days of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' at box office

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Mar 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating 50 days of "Sarileru Neekevvaru", which hit the screens on January 11.

"50 Days of #SarileruNeekevvaru. A BIGGG hug to my director @AnilRavipudi & my producer @AnilSunkara1 for giving me this BLOCKBUSTER (with hugging face emoji) Thanks to my entire team, without whom this wouldn't have been possible! @vijayashanthi_m @iamRashmika @RathnaveluDop @prakashraaj @ThisIsDSP," Mahesh Babu tweeted on Saturday.

He also thanked his fans for making the film a big success. It has grossed Rs 260 crore till now. "Extremely overwhelmed by the incredible response #SarileruNeekevvaru has received. Thanking all my fans for their invaluable support. Truly a magical moment to cherish," the star tweeted.

The superstar essayed the role of an army officer in the action-romance film in which he also flaunted his dance moves.

In fact, the full video of "Mind block" song was also unveiled on Saturday much to his fans delight.

The Anil Ravipudi directorial is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

Vijayashanthi, Rashmika and Prakash Raj also played crucial roles in the entertainer.

 

