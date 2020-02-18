News

Mahesh Babu feels biopic on him will not work

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 05:26 PM

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu says a biopic on him will not work as he has a very simple and boring life.

"Mine is a very simple and boring life. I don't think a biopic on me would work," Mahesh told timesofindia.indiatimes.com, when he was asked that if a biopic were to be made on his life, what it would be called and who would play the lead.

Talking about one memorable moment from a movie set that he will cherish forever, Mahesh said: "I wouldn't say movie set, but when 'Murari' released in 2001, I went to Sudarshan 35 MM theatre with my father and watched the morning show. After that film got over, my dad put his hand on my shoulder. That's a moment I can never forget."

According to Mahesh, his idea of a perfect date is watching a "really good movie" with his wife.

If he woke up one day as the CM of the state, what is the first thing he would do?

"I don't know...God bless the state then (laughs)," he said.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, three actors from Tollywood Mahesh like to go on a road trip with are "Charan, Tarak and just to get the balance right, Chiranjeevi garu."

Tags Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu Charan Tarak Chiranjeevi Garu TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs attend an award function!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Colors launches the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Colors launches the new season of Khatron Ke...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here