Mahesh Bhatt to make web debut with THIS project

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is foraying into the digital space with a drama series based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a 70s' star. The as-yet-untitled project will be jointly produced by Mahesh’s Vishesh Films and Jio Studios.

Jio Studios said that that they are delighted to announce a collaboration with master storytellers Vishesh Films for a web series based on a dramatic love story set in 70s' Bollywood that explores the highs and lows of the relationship between a married filmmaker and a top actress of that time.

The show’s subject bears similarity to Woh Lamhe… (2006), also written by Mahesh. The film starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut was supposedly based on the director’s relationship with Parveen Babi.

Mahesh Bhatt is presently working on Sadak 2, a sequel to his 1991 hit starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The upcoming film reunites Sanjay and Pooja alongside Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

With Mahesh Bhatt debuting in the field of web series, we are sure one will get to see much more interesting content coming their way. The platform is yet to be finalized.