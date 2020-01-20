Mahesh Bhupathi’s note for Lara Dutta and their daughter will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Mahesh Bhupathi has penned down an adorable note dedicated to his beloved wife Lara Dutta and their cutie pie, Saira, who turns a year older today.

The Tennis legend took to his Instagram handle and shared some sweet pictures with his daughter. The pictures froze some beautiful moments between the sports star and his daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh mentioned how Saira’s birth changed his life forever. He wrote, “8 years ago when I got off the court after our first round mixed doubles match at the @australianopen my life changed forever!!! She came 3 weeks early but since then time has been moving a little too fast for my liking..”

Thanking his wife and actress Lara Dutta, he added, “thank you @larabhupathi you will always be one up on me for life for delivering this to OUR universe ..”

Take a look below:

Mahesh and Lara are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The tennis star and the Bollywood actress tied the knot in the year 2011. Their daughter Saira was born on 20 January 2012.