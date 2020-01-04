Mahesh Bhupati and Lara Dutta’s perfect family portrait

MUMBAI: They are two of the most popular celebrities. While one is an ace Tennis legend, the other one is a well-known Bollywood actress. They give us major family goals. Well, we are talking about Mahesh Bhupati and Lara Dutta.

The two are indeed one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The tennis star and the Bollywood actress tied the knot in the year 2011. They had a civil wedding ceremony in Mumbai first and then officiated it with another wedding in Goa. They are parents to a beautiful daughter Saira.

As we all are celebrating New Year, Mahesh has shared a beautiful family picture wishing his fans and their families.

The sports star took to Instagram and shared a picture wherein he can seen posing happily with his beloved wife and daughter. He captioned the picture as, “Happy New Year .. May the force be with us all as we take on a new decade!!” However, what caught our attention is the text that he placed on the image. He wrote, “From our family to yours, have a great 2020!!” Adorable isn’t it?

